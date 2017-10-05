Juvenile Joyride: 11-Year-Old Takes Grandparents Truck On Lengthy Drive

An 11-year-old manages to walk away with only minor injuries after he crashes his grandparents truck. Deputies say he took the keys in the middle of the night.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time this happened, and now the case is being headed over to the department of human services

the sheriff’s department is using this situation as an example for parents and caregivers to be mindful of what their children are doing.

“If you look at the photos of the truck you wonder how he walked away from this with just a bump on his head.,“ Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason said. ““We do know he did go to Raymond and I guess time went by so fast, he forgot that it was almost daylight so at that point he tried to get on back home, and evidently he must’ve lost control.”

Authorities on the scene talk to the boy after the accident. He told him that he got to see a friend around 3:00 AM Thursday.

“Do you know how far Raymond is from Edwards? That’s scary,” Mason said. “As I said early morning, night time. That’s frightening, and you wonder how an 11-year-old can even reach the pedals.”

the boy lives with his grandparents, and according to deputies, this is not his first time going for a spin.

“We went through the same thing last week I was told by my investigators. The week before, a four-wheeler was taken from a neighbor’s house. So we need to do something about this,” Mason said. “I’m grateful that he didn’t injure himself even worse or kill himself or run into anyone else. This is a bad situation, and I just encourage all parents as well as grandparents to be mindful of your children and your grandchildren. Be mindful of them.”

11-year-old was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, and he is expected to be okay.