MDOT urges preparedness for Tropical Storm Nate

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging residents to be prepared ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a potential landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

According to NHC, Tropical Storm Nate is currently expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast early Sunday morning as either a tropical storm or hurricane.

MDOT wants residents  to monitor weather and travel advisories that may be issued over the upcoming days.

Get more information on MDOT’s website. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s