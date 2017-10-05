MDOT urges preparedness for Tropical Storm Nate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging residents to be prepared ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a potential landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

According to NHC, Tropical Storm Nate is currently expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast early Sunday morning as either a tropical storm or hurricane.

MDOT wants residents to monitor weather and travel advisories that may be issued over the upcoming days.

