MEMA unveils new preparedness app

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency unveiled its new preparedness app.

The app provides current weather conditions, live radar, an interactive emergency kit list, real-time social media posts, preparedness sections for all-hazards and more content.

“This is truly a one-stop shop for everyone to use every day,” said MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson. “Our goal in development was to give people a reason to open this app every morning, not just when a disaster is on the horizon. We believe this could be a game changer when it comes to preparing Mississippians or those visiting our great state.”

The MEMA App is free and available for download in both the Android and Apple app stores.

Get more information about it the app here.