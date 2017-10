PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigating a fatal wreck that happened in Pike County.

MHP Cpl. Brandon Fortenberry said 19-year-old Kody Kundler of Kentwood, Louisiana died.

Kundler was driving south on I-55 near exit 8. Authorities said he lost control and hit a guard rail around 10:05 Wednesday night.

The vehicle overturned several times; Kundler was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

This accident is still under investigation.