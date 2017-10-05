Pedestrian hit near Flag Chapel Rd. and Queen Mary Ln.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating after a pedestrian is hit by a car.

It happened Wednesday night around 7:30 near the intersection of Flag Chapel Road and Queen Mary Lane.

The driver of the vehicle told officers that a man tried to cross the street, despite oncoming traffic. As a result, the pedestrian was hit, according to Sergeant Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. At the time of the incident, the man’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.