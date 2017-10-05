State Fire Marshal: Eudora Welty Library closing until safety violations corrected

By Published:
Photo: Courtesy of the State Fire Marshal's Office

 

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said the Eudora Welty Library is closing to the public until safety violations and conditions are corrected.

Chaney’s office said they went to the library to conduct a fire and life safety inspection on Wednesday.They said they found some violations of the Mississippi Fire Code.

As a result, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, the library will be closed to the public until the violations are cleared.

WJTV 12 reported in June that the roof at the Eudora Welty Library has been leaking for years. Library official said last year they had mold in some of the administrative offices and paid to have it removed.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said they are working with city and county officers to resolve the issue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s