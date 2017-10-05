State Fire Marshal: Eudora Welty Library closing until safety violations corrected

Related Coverage Leaks at Eudora Welty Library; Charles Tisdale Library closed due to mold

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said the Eudora Welty Library is closing to the public until safety violations and conditions are corrected.

Chaney’s office said they went to the library to conduct a fire and life safety inspection on Wednesday.They said they found some violations of the Mississippi Fire Code.

As a result, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, the library will be closed to the public until the violations are cleared.

WJTV 12 reported in June that the roof at the Eudora Welty Library has been leaking for years. Library official said last year they had mold in some of the administrative offices and paid to have it removed.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said they are working with city and county officers to resolve the issue.

BREAKING: State Fire Marshal shuts down Eudora Welty Library after finding major safety violations. Library will remain closed after 5pm today @WJTV pic.twitter.com/slMpBHbwpS — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) October 5, 2017