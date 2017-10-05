JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Storm Team 12 is Tracking Tropical Storm Nate.

According to the National Weather Service of Jackson, Tropical Storm Nate is expected to gradually strengthen over the news few days.

The storm is expected to reach the North Gulf Coast as a possible hurricane.

TIMING

Tropical Storm Nate is expected to gradually strengthen over the next few days. Nate could upgrade to a Category 1 Hurricane by this weekend.

RISK AREAS

The NWS said the threat of direct impacts from wind, storm surge and heavy rainfall. Those who live from the Louisiana coast to the Florida Panhandle should remain on alert over the next few days. Nate is expected to impact the Gulf Coast with strong winds, heavy rain, possible storm surge, and even a severe weather threat.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO NOW

Take precautions to prepare now. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said every family should have a fully stocked disaster supply kit and also have a home evacuation plan. Here are some more tips from MEMA.

Listen to the radio or TV for information.

Secure your home, close storm shutters or board up your windows, secure outdoor objects or bring them indoors.

Turn off utilities if instructed to do so. Otherwise, turn the refrigerator thermostat to its coldest setting and keep its doors closed.

Turn off propane tanks.

Avoid using the phone except for serious emergencies.

Move your boat if time permits.

Ensure a supply of water for sanitary purposes such as cleaning and flushing toilets. Fill the bathtub and other large containers with water.

You should evacuate under these conditions:

If you are directed by local authorities to do so, be sure to follow their instructions.

If you live in a mobile home or temporary structure, such shelters are particularly hazardous during hurricanes no matter how well-fastened to the ground.

If you live in a high-rise building, hurricane winds are stronger at higher elevations.

If you live on the coast, in a floodplain, near a river or on an inland waterway.

If you think you are in danger.

OTHER RESOURCES

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency

New MEMA Preparedness App

The National Hurricane Center

The Mississippi Department of Transportation