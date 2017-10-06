140 pounds of marijuana found in 18-wheeler; 1 arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies arrested a Quitman man on drug charges.
Christopher McGowan was taken into custody during a traffic stop.
Authorities said they found 140 pounds of high-grade marijuana in an 18-wheeler. Law enforcement officers stopped McGowan on I-20 East near Edwards around 3 a.m.
Investigators said the drugs were headed to West Jackson. Deputies said six large packages of marijuana were found in the sleeper area of the 18-wheeler.
He is facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance.