140 pounds of marijuana found in 18-wheeler; 1 arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies arrested a Quitman man on drug charges.

Christopher McGowan was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Authorities said they found 140 pounds of high-grade marijuana in an 18-wheeler. Law enforcement officers stopped McGowan on I-20 East near Edwards around 3 a.m.

Investigators said the drugs were headed to West Jackson. Deputies said six large packages of marijuana were found in the sleeper area of the 18-wheeler.

He is facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance.

The Hinds County Sheriff's Department finds 140 pounds of high grade #marijuana during a traffic stop. pic.twitter.com/FBWvMrMHEU — Terrance Friday (@TerranceFriday) October 6, 2017

Deputies stopped an 18-wheeler and became suspicious. The drugs were headed to west Jackson pic.twitter.com/0H0HUehWNy — Terrance Friday (@TerranceFriday) October 6, 2017