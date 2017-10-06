Gov. Bryant issues State of Emergency for Tropical Storm Nate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant has issued a State of Emergency and an Executive Order authorizing the use of the Mississippi National Guard as Tropical Storm Nate advances to the Gulf of Mexico.

Authorities said the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for the Mississippi Coast. This means hurricane conditions are expected in the next 36 hours.

he National Hurricane Center forecasts Nate to be a Category 1 storm. Landfall is projected to be late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

The State Emergency Operations Center was activated to Level 3 at 7 a.m. this morning. The SEOC will move to a full Level 2 activation Saturday morning and run 24-hour operations as long as necessary.

“It is important for all Mississippians and visitors to our state to take this storm seriously,” said Gov. Bryant. “Regardless of where the storm makes actual landfall, we face the possibility of widespread power outages and storm surge flooding. I ask everyone to please have a plan, especially those that live in mobile homes and low-lying areas.”

Residents with questions about Nate preparations on the coast can call the county emergency management offices:

Hancock Co. 228-255-0942

Harrison Co. 228-865-4002

Jackson Co. 228-769-3111