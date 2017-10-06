Jackson Fire Fighters respond to a fire at an apartment complex

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson fire fighters are working to clear the scene of an early morning fire at an apartment complex.

The fire broke out at Southside Terrace Apartments on Siwell Road.

It happened sometime before 4 Friday morning.

There is visible damage to the apartment complex, and we’re told fire fighters are still on scene at this time.

We’re working to determine is anyone was injured in the fire.

there’s no word on what caused the blaze at this time.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest information as it develops.

