Jackson Hinds Library System correcting some safety violations at Eudora Welty Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Hinds Library System says its correcting some of the issues at the Eudora Welty Library on Friday.

State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney closed the branch on Thursday due to safety violations.

Library staff said one of the violations was a faulty wire in the Fire Monitoring panel. They said it was replaced on Thursday before the building closed.

They said other violations should be corrected by this afternoon.

The staff said other fire code violations in the basement of Eudora Welty building must be resolved by the Emergency Operations Center, City of Jackson print department, and any others in the basement.

Further updates on Eudora Welty Library will be issued by Jackson Hinds Library System as they become available.