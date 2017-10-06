MDOT preparing for Tropical Storm Nate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is preparing for the storm to make landfall as a hurricane along Mississippi’s coastal counties.

The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“What many people don’t realize is that MDOT crews are considered first responders when severe weather, including tropical storms and hurricanes, move through the state,” said Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director. “MDOT is on the scene immediately after the storm passes to remove debris from affected roadways and clear a path for emergency, law enforcement and disaster relief personnel.”

MDOT said crews began preparing response efforts Thursday. Crews throughout South Mississippi are stocking supplies and traffic control trailers, fueling vehicles and equipment, sharpening tools such as chainsaws, programming dynamic message sign boards, staging equipment for quick response times and securing active highway maintenance and construction projects. Crews are lowering some high-mast lighting systems today along the Coast to prevent them from becoming projectiles during high winds.

MDOT has announced the following updates for impact to travelers:

The I-55 pavement rehabilitation project in McComb has been halted, and both northbound lanes are open to traffic throughout the weekend.

On the Interstate 10 widening project in Jackson County, two lanes will be open in both directions. Traffic barrels will remain in place on a 10-mile stretch of this project between Vancleave and the Alabama state line.

Sand removal crews are on standby and equipment-ready along U.S. Highway 90 on the Gulf Coast.

MDOT Enforcement Officers are prepared and on standby to assist MDOT maintenance crews and local law enforcement with traffic control as needed.

Motorists should be prepared to encounter congestion near drawbridges in coastal counties. There is potential for the drawbridges to be in use more frequently as marine vessels seek shelter.

Highway 57 at Red Creek in Jackson County remains closed after recently being struck by a truck carrying a track hoe. Motorists are advised to continue following posted signage and utilize State Route 26, State Route 63 and I-10 as alternate routes.

“The weather is unpredictable, and MDOT uses expert forecasts from the NHC and National Weather Service to prepare,” McGrath said. “MDOT crews are skilled for jobs like this to ensure the protection of human life and will be ready to quickly respond to any and all impacts this storm brings to the state.”