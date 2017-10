RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A mom and her 3-year-old child died in a house fire Friday morning.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said they received the call about the fire on Joe Davis Road around 10:15 a.m.

When authorities arrived on the scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies said they tried to enter the home, but they could not.

The 32-year-old mother and her 3-year-old child died.

The fire is under investigation.