Wanted Franklin County fugitive arrested in Adams County

Keith Wade Edwards (Photo: ACSO)

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin County fugitive.

Deputies said 48-year-old Keith Wade Edwards was wanted for aggravated assault in Franklin County.

William Dakota White (Photo: ACSO)

Authorities said they found him in a home on Tate Road. As they were apprehending Edwards, authorities said another car approached the residence. One of the passengers was 25-year-old William Dakota White.

Deputies said the warrants from their department for failure to register as a sex offender.

He was also taken into custody.

