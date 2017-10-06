Wanted Franklin County fugitive arrested in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin County fugitive.
Deputies said 48-year-old Keith Wade Edwards was wanted for aggravated assault in Franklin County.
Authorities said they found him in a home on Tate Road. As they were apprehending Edwards, authorities said another car approached the residence. One of the passengers was 25-year-old William Dakota White.
Deputies said the warrants from their department for failure to register as a sex offender.
He was also taken into custody.