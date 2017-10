JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson city officials are letting residents know about a water outage scheduled for Friday evening.

City officials said at 5 p.m. on October 6, water will be shut off for the following locations for a water main repair:

1300-1399 Morson Road; 39209 Jackson Highway 4100-4499 US Hwy 80 W



When water pressure is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect for these locations.