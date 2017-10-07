Evacuees fill hotels in the Metro

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – For Michael McNeely, the potential threat of Hurricane Nate was enough to make him and his wife evacuate the gulf coast, “so we decided Jackson would be a safe place outside of the cone.” Because for McNeely this is the first hurricane he’s ever dealt with, “we just relocated from Mississippi to Ohio, we have snow squalls from Lake Erie where I’m from.”

So he and his wife packed their bags, left long beach and headed to Homewood Suites in Ridgeland, along with evacuees like Carmen James, from a different state, where Nate’s strong winds aren’t their biggest concerns, “well with New Orleans we have the challenge of our pumping system, I have no doubt the city can withstand the storm, but it is how will it handle the floods.”

So like McNeely her and Takema Robinson packed their bags–secured their belongings, and hit the road. Robinson says “as we came up, the alerts were going off that it was now a category 2, and we were both like we made the right decision.” Because for these evacuees being safe is better than being sorry.