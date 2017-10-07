Man arrested after 18-wheeler pursuit ends in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Sheriff’s department take one man into custody after official’s say he stole an 18-wheeler.

According to Warren County Sheriff Warren Pace, the stolen semi-truck was being driven by 52-year-old Eddie Ray Dye.

He was traveling on I-20 east from Louisianan, but wouldn’t stop for Madison Parish Deputies and made his away across the state line into Mississippi.

Sheriff Pace says the call came in around 2:50 p.m. from the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Department.

After leading deputies on an hour and 15 minute long chase Sheriff Pace says he came to a stop after deputies used stop sticks and deflated the 2 front tires.

The chase ended on US 61 north near the Warren/Issaquena County line.

Dye was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Warren County Jail without bound.

Sheriff Pace says he is also facing charges in Madison Parish for stealing the 18-wheeler.