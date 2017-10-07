Marine Patrol responds to stranded boaters in Hancock County

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Marine Patrol responded to a stranded boater in Hancock County near Silver Slipper Casino on Saturday.

According to Chief Keith Davis, two Marine Patrol officers went to rescue the three people on the boat.

The call for the rescue came in just as the first rain bands from Hurricane Nate moved ashore.

“We are sending two officers out there on a 25-foot Boston Whaler to rescue these people” Davis said. “But I want to make it clear that this is the last time we will do this until the storm has passed.”

“We have to ensure the safety of first responders,” Davis said. “Until conditions improve, we cannot put our officers in danger.”

Local and state officials are encouraging people to stay off the water on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in this area. They’re also encouraging people who live in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding to have an emergency plan in place and leave if it’s necessary.

