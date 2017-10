Corinth, MISS — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a missing child alert.

They are looking for six-month-old Zayden Joyner of Corinth. Officials say he is with Pricilla Parmley – Joyner.

They were last seen around 8 Friday evening at Oakdale Trailer Park on Fulton Drive.

They were traveling in an older model white Dodge Dakota pick-up truck.

If you have any information on their whereabouts call Corinth Police.