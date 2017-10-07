MDOC searching for Scott County escapee

By Published: Updated:
Search for escapee Gregory Trigg, 38. Photo courtesy: Mississippi Department of Corrections

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials are searching for an escaped inmate.

According to a post on the MDOC Facebook page, Gregory Trigg, 38, was discovered missing from the Scott County Jail Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Trigg was being held for 37 years for armed robbery and kidnapping for crimes in Madison County and for vehicle burglary in Rankin County.

We’ve learned Trigg was sentenced on May 22.

We’re told Trigg has a goatee and brown eyes.

If you see Trigg or know where he could be, call MDOC at 662.745.6611 or call your nearest law enforcement office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s