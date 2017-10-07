MDOC searching for Scott County escapee

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials are searching for an escaped inmate.

According to a post on the MDOC Facebook page, Gregory Trigg, 38, was discovered missing from the Scott County Jail Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Trigg was being held for 37 years for armed robbery and kidnapping for crimes in Madison County and for vehicle burglary in Rankin County.

We’ve learned Trigg was sentenced on May 22.

We’re told Trigg has a goatee and brown eyes.

If you see Trigg or know where he could be, call MDOC at 662.745.6611 or call your nearest law enforcement office.