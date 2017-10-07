Overnight Standoff at Timberlake Campgrounds in Rankin County

Rankin County, MISS (WJTV)- A Rankin County man is behind bars after an overnight standoff. It happened at the Timberlake Campgrounds in Brandon.

Raymond Duke, with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, says Reservoir Police responded after shots were fired at the campgrounds. Rankin County deputies were called in to assist. Duke says the man, identified at 46-year-old Gentry Prestwood, was under the influence at the time.



At one point, Duke says, Prestwood made verbal threats towards law enforcement and discharged rounds inside of the camper. The Rankin County SWAT team was also called to the area. The Sheriff’s Department says after two hours, robots were sent in to the camper.

Deputies found the man unresponsive and he was transported to UMMC. Prestwood is now at the Rankin County jail. His charges are unknown at this time.

Duke says surrounding trailers were evacuated as a precaution. No one was hurt during the standoff.