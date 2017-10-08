Gov. Phil Bryant briefs public in Harrison County after Hurricane Nate

By Published:

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Governor Phil Bryant and the Harrison County EMA at its headquarters just North of Gulfport briefed the public Sunday morning on the aftermath of Hurricane Nate.

Governor Bryant said he was happy to report that there has been no loss of life as a result of this storm.

“I am extremely proud of the people who live,” explained Bryant. “…who understood what this storm could have done.”

Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy went on to explain how MDOT is currently working to clean up debris that’s been littered on roadways due to storm surge, with US Highway 90 being currently closed due to the cleanup efforts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s