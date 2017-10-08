Hurricane Nate brings boat ashore in Biloxi & water into casinos

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – As the sun came up Sunday morning, people started to get a good look at some of the damage along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

On Biloxi Beach, WJTV Reporter Candace Coleman found that a boat had come ashore thanks to the strong waves and wind brought by Hurricane Nate.

Overnight, the storm surge sent waves crashing all along Biloxi Beach. There are reports at least one casino flooding because of heavy rain.

#StormSurge coming inside entrance of Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi #HurricaneNate pic.twitter.com/Sv0wwIbjWu — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017

The VP of Resort Operations at Golden Nugget Casino explains the flood video going around of the casino. @WJTV https://t.co/YADno06CXr — Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) October 8, 2017

As MEMA continues to assess damage, our Storm Team 12 crew will continue follow the latest developments.

Stay with us for those updates.