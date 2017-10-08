MDOT response underway after Nate, drivers told to stay off Hwy. 90

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has advised motorists to stay off US Highway 90, the road that runs parallel to the Mississippi coastline, as crews begin cleaning up debris off the roadways.

Hurricane Nate caused significant storm surge along the Gulf Coast in places like Biloxi and Pascagoula. MDOT began clearing debris last night as the storm passed and will be continuing the clean-up today.

They will also be working on repairing traffic signals today to restore traffic flow in South Mississippi.

“MDOT’s first responders began efforts to clear roadways as the storm moved onshore last night,” said Transportation Commissioner Tom King. “Crews removed debris from highways as it was reported and are currently out continuing to assess damage caused by Hurricane Nate.”

There are portions of U.S. Highway 90 with significant sand deposits and water covering the roadway in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.

The I-55 pavement rehabilitation project in McComb will resume today, and one lane will be open in both directions.