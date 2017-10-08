MDOT response underway after Nate, drivers told to stay off Hwy. 90

By Published: Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has advised motorists to stay off US Highway 90, the road that runs parallel to the Mississippi coastline, as crews begin cleaning up debris off the roadways.

Hurricane Nate caused significant storm surge along the Gulf Coast in places like Biloxi and Pascagoula.  MDOT began clearing debris last night as the storm passed and will be continuing the clean-up today.

They will also be working on repairing traffic signals today to restore traffic flow in South Mississippi.

“MDOT’s first responders began efforts to clear roadways as the storm moved onshore last night,” said Transportation Commissioner Tom King. “Crews removed debris from highways as it was reported and are currently out continuing to assess damage caused by Hurricane Nate.”

There are portions of U.S. Highway 90 with significant sand deposits and water covering the roadway in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties.

The I-55 pavement rehabilitation project in McComb will resume today, and one lane will be open in both directions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s