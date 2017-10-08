Mississippi Power crews working to restore power on the Gulf Coast

By Published: Updated:
Mississippi Power lineman works to restore service near Gulfport High School on Sunday morning | Photo: Mississippi Power

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Power crews are assessing damage and working to restore power to those who lost it during Hurricane Nate.

A Mississippi Power damage assessment team working in Gulfport on Sunday morning. | Photo: Mississippi Power

As of 11:30 Sunday morning, Mississippi Power (MP) crews had restored power to more than 10,000 customers. There are approximately 4,800 MP customers that remained without power around noon on Sunday.

“Following Hurricane Nate, our dedicated team at Mississippi Power is actively assisting our customers and restoring service,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson. “The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We know how important electrical service is to restoring quality of life after a storm and we are working hard for our customers and their businesses.”

Here’s a list of estimated restoration times for Mississippi Power customers:

Bay St. Louis 1 p.m. CST
Pass Christian 1 p.m. CST
Poplarville 3 p.m. CST
Gulfport 5 p.m. CST
Long Beach 5 p.m. CST
Lucedale 5 p.m. CST
Ocean Springs 8 p.m. CST
Pascagoula 8 p.m. CST
Moss Point 8 p.m. CST
Biloxi 8 p.m. CST
D’Iberville 8 p.m. CST

If you are a Mississippi Power Customer and you see downed power lines, you can report it by calling: 800.532.1502.

