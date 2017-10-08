Resort officials respond after flooding at Golden Nugget

Snapshot from video captured by Mike Theiss from the Golden Nugget in Biloxi on 10/7/2017

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – At least two Mississippi Gulf Coast casinos had to deal with flooding thanks to then Hurricane Nate on Saturday night.

Video surfaced on Twitter of flooding at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi.

WJTV’s Candace Coleman spoke to the Vice President of Resort Operations at the Golden Nugget on Sunday morning.

Scott King, VP of Resort Operations, says they had a surge around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. The water came into one of the base levels of the building. It’s where patrons would get to the top floor of the casino. King says they had about 4 feet of water in that lower portion of the building for about thirty minutes Saturday night.

King says that the casino never lost power, and he says none of their main portions of the building, including their hotel rooms, casino and restaurants, took on any water.

King says all of the Golden Nugget employees and guests are safe.

