Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old-man

Photo Credit (MBI)

VICKSBURG, MISS. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Eddie Brent.

Brent was last seen Saturday near Harris St. in Vicksburg. He was driving a tan Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. His truck has a disabled license plate, 91492.

He is 6’2 and weighs about 170lbs with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information that can help find Brent, please contact Vicksburg Police at 601-631-8800.

 

 

 

