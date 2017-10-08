Triple shooting at Jackson gas station leaves one person dead

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that happened Saturday night.

The shooting happened at the Valero on Cooper Road.

According to Jackson Police, Ashanti Patrick, 21, died from multiple gunshot wounds. We’ve learned Darius Hobson, 22, was shot. At last check, Hobson was in critical condition.

Police say a third person was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Multiple rifle and pistol shell casings recovered from scene of triple shooting on Cooper Rd. At least one weapon also recovered. pic.twitter.com/SFA7EjLN83 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) October 8, 2017

Jackson Police are currently looking for the person responsible for this triple shooting.

If you have any information that could help them solve the case, call: 601.960.1234.