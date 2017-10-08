Triple shooting at Jackson gas station leaves one person dead

Jackson Police have released this picture of the Valero shooting suspect | Photo: Jackson Police Dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that happened Saturday night.

The shooting happened at the Valero on Cooper Road.

According to Jackson Police, Ashanti Patrick, 21, died from multiple gunshot wounds. We’ve learned Darius Hobson, 22, was shot. At last check, Hobson was in critical condition.

Police say a third person was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Jackson Police are currently looking for the person responsible for this triple shooting.

If you have any information that could help them solve the case, call: 601.960.1234.

