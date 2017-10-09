3 facing auto burglary charges in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police arrested three people on auto burglary charges.

Jacob Smith, Cade Knight, Jessyca Garrard are all facing charges.

On October 5, authorities went to Angelia Lane for a suspicious person call.

Officers saw the three suspects in a blue Toyota Matrix. Police say they saw a blue Makita chop saw in the back of the vehicle and noticed that the occupants of the car were nervous.

Clinton Police said Knight and Smith confessed to breaking into a black utility trailer and stealing drills and other assorted tools.

Officers said Knight and Smith, confessed to conspiring with each other and Garrard to return to the same utility trailer and steal a Makita Chop saw.

Police also said Smith confessed to asking Garrard to drive him to the yard next to the trailer so that he could allegedly break in and steal the chop saw on October 5th. Officers said he also admitted to carrying out the act and loading the chop saw into the Toyota.

Clinton Police said Garrard admitted to driving Smith and parking the car near Angelia Lane on October 5 knowing that he intended to commit the burglary.

Smith is charged with two counts of felony auto burglary. His bond is set at $20,000. Knight was charged with one felony county of conspiracy and one felony county of auto burglary.

A judge set Garrard’s bond at $10,500. Garrard is charged with one felony count of auto burglary and one count of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.