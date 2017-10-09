Authorities capture Texas Tech University student accused of shooting officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (WJTV) – Texas Tech University officials say that the 19-year-old student wanted for shooting and killing a campus police officer is now in custody.

They say officers were making a student welfare check on Hollis Daniels earlier today when they found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

They took Daniels to the campus police station, where they say he pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head.

That officer died.

The campus was under a lockdown while authorities searched for Daniels.

They have now captured him and the lockdown has been lifted.