VOTED BEST CHILDREN’S EVENT 2016 by Jackson Free Press readers, BOO at the ZOO is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27th and Saturday, Oct. 28th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm both nights!
This “Merry not Scary” event has something for everyone and the kids will have a blast Trick-or-Treating through the Zoo. So bring your little ones for a “WILD” time with their favorite animals! Family-friendly costumes are encouraged.
BOO AT THE ZOO 2017 FEATURES:
• Trick-or-Treating!
• Live DJ Both Nights!
• Parade of Costumes!
• Haunted House by Jackson Zoo Keepers!
• Nightly Monster Mash Dance Party!
• Spooky Carousel Rides!
• Haunted Reptile House!
• Kids’ Corner Games!
• Tattoos!
• Nightly Fortune Telling!
• Howl like a Wolf Competition!
• Bounce Houses!
• Concessions!
• AND MORE!
Regular zoo admission ($10.25 adult, $7.25 kids) and only $3 for members!
If your business or organization is interested in participating please contact Special Event Manager, Toni Francis at tfrancis@jacksonzoo.org or call 601-352-2580 x 227