VOTED BEST CHILDREN’S EVENT 2016 by Jackson Free Press readers, BOO at the ZOO is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27th and Saturday, Oct. 28th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm both nights!

This “Merry not Scary” event has something for everyone and the kids will have a blast Trick-or-Treating through the Zoo. So bring your little ones for a “WILD” time with their favorite animals! Family-friendly costumes are encouraged.

BOO AT THE ZOO 2017 FEATURES:

• Trick-or-Treating!

• Live DJ Both Nights!

• Parade of Costumes!

• Haunted House by Jackson Zoo Keepers!

• Nightly Monster Mash Dance Party!

• Spooky Carousel Rides!

• Haunted Reptile House!

• Kids’ Corner Games!

• Tattoos!

• Nightly Fortune Telling!

• Howl like a Wolf Competition!

• Bounce Houses!

• Concessions!

• AND MORE!

Regular zoo admission ($10.25 adult, $7.25 kids) and only $3 for members!

If your business or organization is interested in participating please contact Special Event Manager, Toni Francis at tfrancis@jacksonzoo.org or call 601-352-2580 x 227