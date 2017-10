CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s time for the Canton Flea Market.

The flea market is set for Thursday October 12 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Canton Flea Market started in 1965 as an art show with local artists hanging their paintings on the iron fence surrounding the grounds of the Courthouse.

Since then, it’s grown to a large event that attracts thousands of artists and craftsmen.