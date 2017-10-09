Former Pearl High coach facing cyberstalking charge

WJTV Published:
Jacob Devaughn (Photo: Pearl Police Dept.)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A former Pearl High School coach is arrested for cyberstalking.

Pearl Police said a judge set Jacob Neil Devaughn’s bond at $25,000.

Authorities said the victim had been dating Devaughn and decided to end the relationship. Police said Devaughn allegedly became angry and started sending harassing emails and text messages.

Pearl Police said before his arrest, Devaughn was a girls basketball coach at Pearl High. Police said the district no longer employs him.

The case has been bound over to the Rankin County District Attorney’s  Office.

