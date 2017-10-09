Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against D.A. Smith

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — A judge denied the motion to dismiss a case pending against Hinds County District Attory Robert Shuler Smith.

Madison and Rankin County District Attornery Michael Guest tells WJTV that Judge John Emfinger denied Smith’s motion to dismiss felony charges of stalking and robbery.

Smith was indicted in May in Rankin County.

An ex-girlfriend alleged that Smith put her in fear of harm by pointing a firearm at her and making threatening comments. She also claimed he threw her against a counter. The alleged incident happened in 2015.

The state attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case. The trial is set to begin on Oct. 23.