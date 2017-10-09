Jury selected in trial for man accused of killing Jessica Chambers

Published:
Quinton Tellis

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A jury has been selected for the trial of a man accused of killing a Panola County teen.

Quinton Tellis was indicted in February 2016, more than a year after the death of Jessica Chambers. Jessica was 19 when she was set on fire in rural Panola County.

Jessica Chambers (Photo Courtesy: Remembering Jessica Chambers/Facebook)

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

The jury was chosen in Pike County because of pre-trial publicity in Panola County.

In court on Monday, WJTV 12 learned that the jury is made up of seven men and five women; six are White, and six are Black.

Three alternates were also selected: two women and one man. The rest of the trial will take place in Panola County.

