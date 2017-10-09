Jury selected in trial for man accused of killing Jessica Chambers

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A jury has been selected for the trial of a man accused of killing a Panola County teen.

Quinton Tellis was indicted in February 2016, more than a year after the death of Jessica Chambers. Jessica was 19 when she was set on fire in rural Panola County.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

The jury was chosen in Pike County because of pre-trial publicity in Panola County.

In court on Monday, WJTV 12 learned that the jury is made up of seven men and five women; six are White, and six are Black.

Three alternates were also selected: two women and one man. The rest of the trial will take place in Panola County.