Trial set to start in 2014 murder case

Jessica Chambers (Photo Courtesy: Remembering Jessica Chambers/Facebook)

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin for the trial of a man charged with capital murder in the 2014 death of a Mississippi woman.

Quinton Verdell Tellis was indicted in February 2016, more than a year after the death of Jessica Lane Chambers.

Quinton Tellis

Chambers was 19 years old when she died at a Memphis hospital. She had been found in Panola County, walking away from her burning vehicle with burns over 98 percent of her body.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that Tellis has pleaded not guilty.

A jury will be chosen, beginning Monday, in Pike County because of pre-trial publicity in Panola County.

