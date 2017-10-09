MDEQ orders closure of Mississipi Gulf Coast beaches

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued a closure Monday for all beaches across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The beaches are closed to access as a public health precaution until the hurricane debris is removed and until water sampling and analysis can resume.

MDEQ said the water quality contact closures would remain in place until two consecutive samples indicate bacteria levels no longer pose a risk to human health.

Sand beach areas may open for public use at the discretion of local city and county officials; however, water access will remain restricted until MDEQ reopens waters for recreation.

More information about the Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program and the location of beach sampling stations online.