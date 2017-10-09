PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pearl Police Department needs your help locating a few wanted suspects in this week’s Mississippi’s Most wanted.
These are unrelated cases.
-
On October 5, police said a man went inside of the Sunglass Hut at the Outlets of Mississippi and took five pairs of sunglasses to the register. Officers said the man had four pair of Versace glasses and a pair of Burberry sunglasses. The man told the cashier that he would be putting two pair back; officers said he walked out of the store with all five pair. The merchandise taken is worth more than $1,000. Contact Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you can identify the person in the photo.
- Pearl Police are searching for Jeramiah Watson. He is wanted for armed robbery and motor vehicle theft. His last known address was off S. McCraven Road in Jackson. Contact Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you can help locate Watson.
MS Most Wanted
MS Most Wanted x
