Natchez Police to wear body cameras

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong has delivered on his promise to outfit the department’s officers with body cameras.

Last week, the Board of Aldermen approved Armstrong’s request for 30 new cameras, costing about $32,000 for the first year. Armstrong says the cameras would cost approximately $10,500 the following two years to cover licensing and storage fees.

The Natchez Democrat reports obtaining body cameras was one specific objective Armstrong mentioned when he was selected as the next police chief in July.

Armstrong says the cameras will enable officers to review footage on their cell phones to aid in writing reports, hold officers more accountable for their actions, aid in transparency and help officers testifying in court.

And, he notes, officers won’t have the capability to alter the footage.