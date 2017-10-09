Police asking for information in Lumberton drive-by shooting investigation

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Lumberton Police are asking for the public’s help after someone fired shots into a home in August.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone who can provide information that can lead to an arrest.

Police said on August 7 they went to Oak Street to respond to a drive-by shooting. Officers believe the shooter left the scene in a white car.

“We thank God that no one was hit by a bullet,” says Diane James Coordinator for Metro Crime Stoppers. “It’s a miracle that no one was killed in this shooting.”

The Board of Directors determines cash reward amounts for Metro Crime Stoppers.

All tips to Metro Crime Stoppers are anonymous and confidential. You can report a tip by calling 601-582-STOP(7867) or by emailing crimestopperlady@comcast.net.