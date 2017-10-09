Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Vicksburg man

VICKSBURG, MISS. (WJTV) — Authorities are searching for 76-year-old James Jenkins.

Vicksburg Police say Jenkins went missing from the Shady Lawn Nursing Home around 11 a.m.

Multiple agencies were searching for the man behind the Porter’s Catholic Academy, which is walking distance from the nursing home.

His family says Jenkins suffers from dementia and they are scared for his safety.

“I just thought that this can’t be happening,” said Jenkin’s niece, Lubertha Jenkins. “We put him there to try and protect him. If you know where he is please call the authorities.”

If you have any information that can help please contact Vicksburg Police.