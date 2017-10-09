Suspect accidentally calls 911 while running from deputies, authorities say

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An accidental 911 call led deputies to an arrest.

Authorities said Justin Lawrence and Steve Newsom are in custody.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a home on Midway Road about Lawerence being on the scene threatening the homeowner and others.

The caller told dispatch that Lawrence was brandishing a gun and wouldn’t let anyone leave the house. He apparently had a confrontation with the mother of his child.

Lawrence left the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies said he drove by the home while they were still there taking the report. Law enforcement officers said Lawrence ran from the scene.

They said he turned onto a dirt, deer camp, road and began driving off the roadway into recently cutover woods. Deputies were unable to pursue Lawrence through the wooded area.

Dispatch was able to direct deputies to the closest surface street, where they believed Lawrence would attempt to exit the woods. The found his pick up truck.

Deputies brought in some K9 officers and a helicopter to help with the search.

Dispatch then advised deputies they had an open 911 call from Lawrence’s cell phone. He had apparently, inadvertently, dialed 911 and was running through the woods.

Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputies.

Scott County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the manhunt because the search was close to the Rankin/Scott County line. A Scott County Deputy then reported seeing a black pickup truck picking up a white male, with matching clothing, come from the woods.

Scott County deputies initiated a traffic stop backed up by Rankin County deputies. Newsom was driving the vehicle, authorities said.

They were both taken to the Rankin County jail.

Lawrence is being held on felony evasion along with other misdemeanor charges arising from the confrontation on Midway Road. Newsom is being charged with felony obstruction of justice for assisting Lawrence in attempting to evade arrest