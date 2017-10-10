1 charged with hindering prosecution in Pine Ridge Gardens murder investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A second person has been arrested in connection with an apartment murder investigation.

Jackson Police said U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Valeria Shanta Austin for felony hindering prosecution on Tuesday.

Police said Austin allegedly assisted Roddrick Raheem Jones with avoiding capture.

Jones was arrested last month and charged in the death of Kendrick Hughes.

They responded to the scene of the deadly shooting September 17 at the Pine Ridge Garden Apartments on Rebel Woods Drive.

Two others were also injured in the shooting. They were taken to the hospital.

 

