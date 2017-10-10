1 wanted for auto burglary in Ridgeland

Published: Updated:
LeKendrick Jawuan Brown (Photo: Ridgeland Police Dept.)

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Ridgeland Police Department needs help locating a wanted auto burglary suspect.

Authorities are searching for LeKendrick Jawuan Brown.

Officers said on August 14, two cars were broken into on the same day around the Highland Colony Parkway area.

One of the cars was left unlocked; police said a window was busted out of the other vehicle. Purses were taken out of the cars. Ridgeland Police said the victims’ debit cards were used at Jackson businesses.

Anyone who can identify the person in the photo, call the Ridgeland Police Department at (601)856-2121 or Crime Stoppers with any information on his whereabouts.

