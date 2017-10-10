Continental Tire plant progress continues, dirt work almost complete

Clinton, Miss. (WJTV) — Continental Tire is making progress building their facility near Clinton.

700 acres have been cleared, some drain pipe laid under the ground, and pilings are going into the ground. Earthwork should be complete in the next few weeks.



“We have prepared the ground,” says Project Manager Michael Egner. “What we do next is like we do some test pilings because we want to make sure that we build this plant, this facility, on the right foundation. stable foundation for the future is very important.”

The plant is set to open at the end of 2019. The plant will produce 750,000 tires during it’s first phase.The tires, for commercial trucks and buses, will be sold in North America.

Hiring will start in fall 2018 when a training facility is set to open. All jobs are POSTED HERE. Continental has also formed a partnership to train and recruit employees. “We are partnered with HInds Community College to develop training programs to give future employees the necessary skill set to run a successful plant and future operation for years to come,” says Zach Morrow, Senior Project Engineer.



Already, many Mississippi contractors and subcontractors have been used for the project. You can register your local company for procurement notifications by CLICKING HERE.





Continental leaders say they are also making sure to give back to community events and organizations. Continental will be the Presenting Sponsor for the 11th Annual Mississippi Blues Marathon. Continental has also donated to The Campaign for Children’s Hospital, Clinton High School, and Jackson Public School District. Continental has also partnered with the nonprofit conservation organization Wildlife MS to conserve about 1,000 acres of wetlands and streams located along Bayou Pierre River.

