Crash leads deputies to drug bust

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A crash led Hinds County deputies to a drug bust.

The sheriff’s department said 33-year-old Jeremy Lamont Robinson is facing a possession of marijuana charge.

Law enforcement officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-20 around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said they were suspicious because they noticed a lot of cash scattered around in the car. They also smelled marijuana coming the driver’s area of the wrecked Honda Accord.

Detectives said they found about four ounces of marijuana and scales at the scene.

Robinson was taken to the hospital; he had serious injuries.

 

 

