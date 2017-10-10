Fallen Mississippi Firefighters Honored at State Fire Academy

Three families connected by tragedy come together this morning honor the sacrifice their loved ones made. There was a fallen firefighter’s memorial service held at the state fire academy.

Loretta Skyes and Alvin Beasley of the Sumrall volunteer fire department, as well as Bill Matthews of the Bassfield volunteer fire department, were recently added to the list of fallen firefighters from across the state.

“It means everything to know that even though he has been gone for about seven months, people still care and they have not forgotten him and his service, and that means everything,” Alvin’s Daughter, Lora Beasley said. “I just try to live up to what he taught me in the example that he said for me to be the person that he was in trying to follow in his footsteps.”

Ben Troxel came to the service and support of his wife and sister. Their mother Loretta was killed in the spring while responding to a call. We’re told she was hit by a drunk driver after responding to a call and directing traffic.

“My wife and I are both volunteer firefighters, just like her mother was. We actually became firefighters because of this tragic incident. The death of her mom, it motivated us to become firefighters,” Troxel said.

That inspiration has spilled over to another generation.

Even now, the footprints she has left in the sands of time are being followed by her four-year-old grandson, Kevin.

“Kevin, unfortunately, didn’t get to spend a whole lot of time with his grandmother,” Troxel said. “He has heard plenty of stories, but since the fire department became part of our lives, it has become a huge part of his life. He is four, and he has his own set of gear, his own helmet, and he can’t wait until he’s old enough to go on calls. On real calls with the big boys.”