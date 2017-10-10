Gulfport man arrested for having candy containing marijuana

Marijuana-laced candy View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN Photo: MBN

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) — A Gulfport man is busted after authorities found candy containing marijuana.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy said agents arrested 40-year-old Homer Russell Smith.

Dowdy said the candy contained THC, which is a highly potent chemical found in marijuana. Dowdy wants to warn residents about these types of items because Halloween is right around the corner.

“THC, the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana, can be engineered to be hundreds of times stronger than usual,” Director Dowdy said. “There’s no quality control, so there’s no way of knowing precisely how much THC you are ingesting.”

Authorities said they arrested Smith after a two-week investigation. He faces a charge of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Director Dowdy said agents seized more than a pound of high-grade marijuana; 760 units of edible THC marijuana candies; nearly 30 grams of “shatter,” an extremely high THC solid form of marijuana; more than 100 THC oil vape cartridges; as well as an assortment of drug paraphernalia.

The items have an estimated street value of $15,000. Also seized were five firearms, including one that had been reported stolen, and more than $11,000 in cash.

The suspect was booked into the Harrison County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.