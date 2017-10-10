Holmes County man sentenced for assaulting sister-in-law

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is accused of breaking into his sister-in-law’s home and beating her.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 29-year-old Phillip Bullock of Pickens pleaded guilty Monday Holmes County Circuit Court to one count of aggravated assault and one count of burglary of a dwelling.

A judge sentenced him to serve 10 years on each count, with seven to serve and three suspended on each count. The sentence runs concurrently with a total of seven years to serve. He was also sentenced to three years post-release supervision.

In August 2015, Bullock allegedly broke into his sister-in-law’s home in Pickens. Authorities said he punched and kicked her while she was in bed. He also allegedly dragged her down the hallway and hit her in the head with an iron.

The judge ordered Bullock to pay $1,600 in court costs and $500 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund. He must also receive his GED, as well as mandatory mental evaluation and treatment.

“There is absolutely zero reason for this type of behavior, and I’m glad to see he will serve the time he deserves,” said General Hood. “I also thank Judge Lewis for recognizing the importance of requiring that this man get help so that others will not be in his path of violence.”