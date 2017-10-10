JPD: 3-year-old injured in accidental shooting

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating an accidental shooting that left a 3-year-old injured.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the incident happened Tuesday morning on Woodcrest Drive.

The child was shot in the stomach.

Police said the toddler was at home with his mother when the incident happened. The child was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The infant is listed as critical and is currently undergoing surgery.

JPD said the shooting is being ruled accidental but is still under investigation.

